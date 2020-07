The pandemic has resulted in long lockdowns that chilled all the economic activities. The agency said India's gross domestic product (GDP) will contract by 5.3 per cent, while states like Assam, Goa, Gujarat and Sikkim are expected to witness a double-digit contraction, it said.

Facing fiscal deficit of 7%, Modi govt can get the Reserve Bank of India to buy sovereign bonds directly or boost dividends to help supplement revenue.

Discreet Purchases

Ratings Overhang

Forbidden Fruit