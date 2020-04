Ganguam Thookum Chatnum Jarroorum



What is truly sad ... is this non-stop SchandenFreud that the good Indians were/are having at the misery of the Chinese ...calling them all sort of things and whatnotz...



Wishing the Chinese just die and their economy collapses and all of the Chinese industry just come to India without the good Indians having to do the legwork that the Chinese did for the last 40+yrs....



Trying to join the Whitesupermist choirz to go even beyond the racism....



I find it rather sad that State of Being!



It would be a great show of character and inner goodness to recognise this and make amends...



No doubt that the Chinese posters also go overboard but now it is good to start anew...with the good Indians showing remorse!!!

