India's first lcd manufacturing plant starts production

"TCL CSOT India Successfully Delivered its First Batch Production for Samsung India​

TCL CSOT India will become India's first Bonding-Assembly full-process LCD panel module factory. This project will provide an LCD Module – the key component for local mobile and TV manufacturers in India.The first batch of production products from, TCL CSOT's largest overseas panel factory, was successfully delivered and shipped to Samsung India. The shipping ceremony was held in TCL CSOT Industrial Park, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India."India's first lcd panel bonding plant. Many other plants where sheets are imported and cut to required sizes, but 1st where the complete process is done in India.