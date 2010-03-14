India's Fidgeting Foreign Minister

Windjammer
During a recent 'Heart of Asia' Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, the Indian Foreign Minister appears to be a nervous wreck.
He appears to be fidgeting, hands in and out of the pocket, rubbing hands and not interacting with others present. While Pakistani FM seems composed and chatting with other dignitaries. Guilty conscious or what. !!
