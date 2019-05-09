India's farming community averaging 28 suicides a day

Unfortunately Punjab is one of the region's where Dowry is rampant. If anyone had managed to read that article the poor man had got an loan for his daughter's marriage and people know the rate of marrying someone in Punjab. Some parts of India needs an consciousness that involve not spending millions on extra expenses.
Not true...
According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau, the states with the highest incidence of farmer suicide in 2015 were Maharashtra (3,030), Telangana (1,358), Karnataka (1,197), Madhya Pradesh (581), Andhra Pradesh (516), and Chhattisgarh (854).
Indian Punjab have better community support system and better distribution of wealth, not entrenched in oppression by the landowners who will skin the poor farmers. And in Punjab they are land owners, compared to poor farmers working on leased land.