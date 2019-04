Abhinandan’s No.2, who was supposed to provide cover to his leader, turned ‘ cold ,’ once he was informed by the ground controller about the presence of a significant number of PAF aircraft. He exited the combat leaving his leader at the mercy of JF-17s. This fact was also corroborated by reports that the ground controller was continuously calling Abhinandan to warn him about the threat, but either he ignored the calls, or his radio was jammed by the PAF. The PAF sources also confirm that Abhinandan came in blind, with no situational awareness, and therefore proved to be ‘sitting duck’ for the JF-17.