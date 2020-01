Lol India has $445 billion in reserves. What is your debt and reserve position? What is your credit rating? What is your position to take in more loans? Pakistanis are simpletons when it comes to economics.



And majority of India's external debt is corporate not sovereign. INDIA has no liability if a corporate default. INDIA's sovereign debt is just over $100 billion and Pakistan's 90 billion.



About close to half of that debt is rupee denominated, as in we can print and pay back. But with Pakistan it is mostly dollar denominated. I know its way too technical for simpletons. They'll just mock India for debt without even understanding the nature of debt.

