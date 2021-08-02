India's exports hit a record $35.2 billion in July

FAmbMkBhadarkumar said: not sure this target is realistic in this age of anti globalization and nationalistic protective policies. Click to expand...

It’s not possible for western or developed nations to be completely protective, plus we are talking with EU for FTA, which will help us a lot, IT Exports services sector is growing like crazy with 40,000 dudes being hired this year alone by TCS, many more companies like Qualcomm are leasing office spaces.