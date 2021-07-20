What's new

India’s excess deaths during Covid ‘could be 10 times official toll’

Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

Jan 28, 2020
People register to give swab samples for a Covid test in Bangalore, India,



The number of excess deaths in India during the Covid-19 pandemic could be 10 times higher than the official death toll, according to a study that estimates that between 3 million and 4.7 million more people died than would be expected between January 2020 and June 2021.

The study, carried out by the US-based Center for Global Development, examined three different sources of data to piece together one of the most comprehensive pictures yet of the pandemic in India.



“India’s official Covid death count as of end-June 2021 is 400,000,” the report says. “The reality is, of course, catastrophically worse … What is tragically clear is that too many people, in the millions rather than hundreds of thousands, may have died.”

Excess deaths are a calculation of how many more people are dying across a defined period of time than usual. While not all excess deaths that occurred during the pandemic would be due to Covid, it is likely that a significant proportion were.

The report acknowledges that establishing an accurate Covid-19 death toll may “prove elusive” but that such a toll “is likely to be an order of magnitude greater than the official count”.


India’s second wave, which hit in March, was the most devastating. People died in the streets and outside hospital gates unable to get a bed or oxygen, and the healthcare system was brought to the brink of collapse.

However, using the data, the researchers concluded that the first wave “was also more lethal than is widely believed” and that about 2 million people may have died in the first wave alone.

Arvind Subramanian, one of the authors of the report, said: “After the first wave, which was more spread out, there was a sense that India had escaped the worst because there was this undercounting of deaths, and that led to a culture of complacency. But in the second wave, with all the horrendous images that we saw, that really galvanised Indian society to get to the bottom of the numbers.

“Much of this is thanks to the heroic efforts of Indian journalists and civil society who tirelessly and furiously recorded deaths and forced state governments to release accurate data and revise their figures.”

State governments and local administrations across India have been accused of purposefully undercounting Covid-19 deaths, while the stigma attached to the virus also prevented many people getting tested, so many deaths also went unrecorded as Covid-19 fatalities.

Following public pressure and calls for accountability, several Indian states have recently revised their Covid-19 mortality figures, leading to a sharp increase in the official death toll.

In order to draw together a more accurate picture than that reflected in official figures, the researchers used three data sources: data from the civil registration system that records births and deaths across seven states, blood tests showing the prevalence of the virus in India alongside global Covid-19 fatality rates, and an economic survey of nearly 900,000 people done three times a year.

The conclusions drawn from comparing the data undermine India’s claim to have one of the world’s lowest deaths per capita. Using official statistics, India’s per capita death rate is 0.3, compared with 2 for countries such as the UK, US and Brazil, where infection rates are lower. “This shows that India was not an outlier when it came to Covid mortality,” Subramanian said.

He emphasised that all three data sources used in the report had “merits and shortcomings” but said they all depicted a relatively similar pattern for excess deaths. He also emphasised that the data sources only went up to May, so the full impact of the second wave that has continued into June and July would not be reflected.

“Knowing the true death toll of the pandemic is important for so many reasons,” Subramanian said. “How can we have a basic understanding of the impact of Covid without knowing how many people died and where they died? Accurate data is the only way we can prepare a fully fledged response to the pandemic in the future.”

hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
Absolutely, so when they said they had 5000 daily deaths in reality India was losing 30,000 approx people a day


Now they are claiming 500-1000 deaths a day the Indians are losing at least 5000 people a day I reckon

It's been a bloodbath in India


The weird thing is with all this death,, plus dozens dying in lighting stikes in UP or floods in Mumbai
You see Indians celebrating the death of a Pakistani soldier
 
halupridol

halupridol

Nov 30, 2013
I would agree,,it is under reported.
How much,,, that I don't know.
Quantifying it wid be difficult.
From my own experience,,, in some places it is reported correctly,,,, n in some places less n in some,it is not being reported at all as covid death.
But death toll perhaps is much more higher thn being reported.
hussain0216 said:
Now they are claiming 500-1000 deaths a day the Indians are losing at least 5000 people a day I reckon

It's been a bloodbath in India


The weird thing is with all this death,, plus dozens dying in lighting stikes in UP or floods in Mumbai
You see Indians celebrating the death of a Pakistani soldier
I think it's a symptom of "darpok bhayye ki gandi nasal" disease.
A very widespread disease in North india and Pakistan east of indus,,,,,,moreover like the Delta variant of corona , this has spread all over the world,,,, mostly in UK, USA n English speaking countries.Its being called the BHAGORE BHAYYE KI DARPOK NASAL, disease.
signs symptoms- hates western culture/civilization,talks big anonymously on internet, is religious,,,,,but will still continue to live in goraland for 2dollars more.
Basically 2 extra dollar ke liye kuch bhi karega yeh bhayyajee(but don't call him bhayya,,, he is apparently arab, turk, central Asian, persian or probably martian,,,,, not bhayya,,, looks like one but not that)
 
Beast

Feb 5, 2011
This will be a one time off report. Soon the western wouldn't bother to dig further on such stories becos they will be busy targeting China and Pakistan with their fabrication news.
 
