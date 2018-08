For all those who mocked the Excalibur and other indigenous rifles like Ghatak and Amogh, this is to show that a large number of state police forces and their spec ops teams inducted indigenous rifles along with Paramilitary forces like CRPF, CAPF, CISF, RPF who are also planning to induct indigenous rifles in large numbers. Even though the quality of weapons produced by PSUs isn't on par with international standards, MoD should offer the production contracts to private Indian defense firms



I hope IA also goes with a locally produced (indigenously developed one if possible like the MCIWS) instead of foreign rifles wasting tons of foreign exchange in the process

Click to expand...