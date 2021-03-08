India's Electronic goods export records all-time high of Rs 8,806 cr

safari2021
The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Tuesday announced that the overall electronics goods exports touched the ₹8,806 crore mark in December 2020.
The industry body announced that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the mobile phone became the highest contributor in the electronic goods segment with a total value of ₹3,061 crore, which is 50% higher than December 2019.
ICEA also said that the mobile phone exports made up roughly 35% of the total value of electronic exports in December 2020.
ICEA also said the rollout of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme can also help boost the exports by a specific process of determining the rates and identifying the product lines.
The industry body also said the reduction of customs duties and a scheme to refund to the exporters the embedded central, state and local duties and taxes can act as a key contributor in achieving the mobile phone export of $110 billion as per NPE 2019 target.
“The Mobile handset manufacturing industry is continuing its growth juggernaut and its historic journey to meet its objective of becoming the world’s No 1 manufacturing destination in sync with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision. It may be noted that backed by the PLI scheme, during the covid period industry has made substantial investments of more than ₹2000 Crores. Electronic Goods export for the current year have crossed 50,000 Crore mark despite COVID-19 pandemic and complete washout of production for 45 days . The mobile handset industry has catered to the domestic demand during the pandemic as well as exports of more than Rs14000 Crores till December 2020,” Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, India Cellular and Electronic Association (ICEA) said on the occasion.
“This year industry has faced unpreceded challenges in the face of global pandemic like COVID and the geopolitical challenges. We have faced severe supply chain disruptions, logistics, and restriction in movement of the skilled manpower/technicians for upgrading & setting up manufacturing facilities under the PLI scheme, still we have managed to stand up on our feet and achieved a growth of 50% in mobile phones exports in the month of December 2020 vs Dec 2019,” he added.
