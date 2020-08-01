India's efforts to help friend and neighbors

Supreme court building in Mauritius inaugurated !The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Pravind Jugnauth, the Mauritius Prime Minister have inaugurated the new Supreme Court in the capital of Mauritius, Port Louis with Indian grant assistance, reflecting New Delhi’s sharpened focus on its “neighbourhood first” policy. The new Supreme court in Port Louis is one of the five projects that are under the US$353-million special economic package extended by India in 2016 and is the first India-assisted infrastructure project in the capital of Mauritius