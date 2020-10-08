What's new

India’s economy to contract 9.6% in FY21, steeper than 3.2% shrinkage projected earlier: World Bank

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

India’s economy to contract 9.6% in FY21, steeper than 3.2% shrinkage projected earlier: World Bank
Kirtika Suneja
Updated: Oct 08, 2020, 03:21 PM IST

New Delhi: The World Bank expects India’s economy to contract 9.6% FY21, steeper than 3.2% shrinkage projected earlier.

South Asia as a region is set to plunge into its worst ever recession with a sharper than expected contraction of 7.7%, the World Bank said in its half-yearly South Asia Focus update released on Thursday.

India’s growth is projected to rebound to 5.4% in FY22, mostly reflecting base effects, assuming Covid19 -related restrictions are completely lifted by 2022. As per the bank, weak activity, domestically and abroad, is also likely to depress both Indian imports and exports.

India’s economy shrank an unprecedented 23.9% in the first quarter.

“India’s economy was already slowing before the pandemic. (Though) we are impressed by the government’s response with limited resources and fiscal space…the big problem is that the informal sector has no coverage. There are no systems in place to support those people,” said Hans Timmer, World Bank Chief Economist for the South Asia Region.

The report highlighted that informal workers are not generally covered by social insurance and few have savings or access to finance, and three-quarters of all workers in South Asia depend on informal employment.

“While the poor have faced rising food prices, the Covid-19 crisis has also affected informal workers in the middle of the income distribution who experienced sharp drops in earnings,” the bank said.

“The impact is not only on the poor but also people above the poverty line who have been hit hard,” said Timmer, adding that the self-employed and those in the services sector earlier had ways of absorbing the shocks but are unable to do so now.

Noting that there are serious vulnerabilities in India’s banking sector and solvency of firms, which are not being helped by the pandemic, he said the region will witness muted recovery as a whole and the case is the same for India.

economictimes.indiatimes.com

India’s economy to contract 9.6% in FY21, muted recovery seen: World Bank

Indias growth is projected to rebound to 5.4% in FY22, mostly reflecting base effects, assuming Covid19 -related restrictions are completely lifted by 2022. As per the bank, weak activity, domestically and abroad, is also likely to depress both Indian imports and exports.
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

beijingwalker said:
India’s economy to contract 9.6% in FY21, steeper than 3.2% shrinkage projected earlier: World Bank
Kirtika Suneja
Updated: Oct 08, 2020, 03:21 PM IST

New Delhi: The World Bank expects India’s economy to contract 9.6% FY21, steeper than 3.2% shrinkage projected earlier.

South Asia as a region is set to plunge into its worst ever recession with a sharper than expected contraction of 7.7%, the World Bank said in its half-yearly South Asia Focus update released on Thursday.

India’s growth is projected to rebound to 5.4% in FY22, mostly reflecting base effects, assuming Covid19 -related restrictions are completely lifted by 2022. As per the bank, weak activity, domestically and abroad, is also likely to depress both Indian imports and exports.

India’s economy shrank an unprecedented 23.9% in the first quarter.

“India’s economy was already slowing before the pandemic. (Though) we are impressed by the government’s response with limited resources and fiscal space…the big problem is that the informal sector has no coverage. There are no systems in place to support those people,” said Hans Timmer, World Bank Chief Economist for the South Asia Region.

The report highlighted that informal workers are not generally covered by social insurance and few have savings or access to finance, and three-quarters of all workers in South Asia depend on informal employment.

“While the poor have faced rising food prices, the Covid-19 crisis has also affected informal workers in the middle of the income distribution who experienced sharp drops in earnings,” the bank said.

“The impact is not only on the poor but also people above the poverty line who have been hit hard,” said Timmer, adding that the self-employed and those in the services sector earlier had ways of absorbing the shocks but are unable to do so now.

Noting that there are serious vulnerabilities in India’s banking sector and solvency of firms, which are not being helped by the pandemic, he said the region will witness muted recovery as a whole and the case is the same for India.

economictimes.indiatimes.com

India’s economy to contract 9.6% in FY21, muted recovery seen: World Bank

Indias growth is projected to rebound to 5.4% in FY22, mostly reflecting base effects, assuming Covid19 -related restrictions are completely lifted by 2022. As per the bank, weak activity, domestically and abroad, is also likely to depress both Indian imports and exports.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
IMO it is more serious than that otherwise Modi would not acted so desperately like Trump trying to provoke a border war and interference in South China Sea.
It is a double digit contraction.
Now India fear bank runs.
44 Indian Banks have been named by FinCen in moneylaundering to stay afloat.
Modi is playing a damgerous game with a bet Trump can win and must win.
What if Trump loses the November 2020 re-election bid?
 
Gadkari

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collected in September 2019 stood at Rs 91,916 crore

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collected in September 2020 stood at Rs. 95,480 crore

Yet people are claiming Economy is Shrinking :cheesy:


How did the Tax collection INCREASE when the actual goods and services DECREASED ? :cheesy:
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Gadkari said:
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collected in September 2019 stood at Rs 91,916 crore

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collected in September 2020 stood at Rs. 95,480 crore

Yet people are claiming Economy is Shrinking :cheesy:


How did the Tax collection INCREASE when the actual goods and services DECREASED ? :cheesy:
It seems it's a world bank report, so Indian economy is not shrinking? Congratulations.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

Gadkari said:
You need to console @CAPRICORN-88 . You just broke his heart.
Indian car sales for Sept are up 34% YOY.

Indian tractor sales are up 30% YOY.

India's power consumption up 8% YOY.

India's manufacturing activity grown at a fastest pace in 8.5 years in Sept.

Exports up 6%

Railways freight up 15% in Sept YoY.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

I S I said:
yay tractor sales up 30% YOY. now we gonna be pisser power & beat china in laddakh. modi ji ki kripa se. #achedin
India tractor sales in September are over 100000 that's 3 times the tractor sales of Pakistan have in a year. There is just no comparison. India's annual tractor sales are over 40 times Pakistan. You are just making fool of yourself.
 
Last edited:
Protest_again

Protest_again

I S I said:
true. tractor India roools. :enjoy:
Cry a bit more. Our agricultural economy is strong.

ManufacturerSeptember 2020September 2019YoY Growth (%)
Mahindra & Mahindra42,36136,04617.5%
TAFE19,97314,47338.0%
Sonalika16,00010,57151.4%
Escorts11,45310,5218.9%
John Deere9,8056,01063.1%
New Holland4,3013,33928.8%
Kubota1,2751,2730.2%
VST94961953.3%
Preet656149340.3%
Indofarm54132864.9%
Captain39321285.4%
Force368399-7.8%
SDF290501-42.1%
Ace28419843.3%
Total Sales1,08,64984,639
 
I S I

I S I

Protest_again said:
Cry a bit more. Our agricultural economy is strong.

ManufacturerSeptember 2020September 2019YoY Growth (%)
Mahindra & Mahindra42,36136,04617.5%
TAFE19,97314,47338.0%
Sonalika16,00010,57151.4%
Escorts11,45310,5218.9%
John Deere9,8056,01063.1%
New Holland4,3013,33928.8%
Kubota1,2751,2730.2%
VST94961953.3%
Preet656149340.3%
Indofarm54132864.9%
Captain39321285.4%
Force368399-7.8%
SDF290501-42.1%
Ace28419843.3%
Total Sales1,08,64984,639
20201004_195326.jpg
 
B

Beast

I can bet Indian inflated those sales and domestic consumer purchase to fake those report of domestic spending.

India is doomed. Worst, they are burning more money at Ladakh. :enjoy:
 
