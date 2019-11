The crisis in India today is not that the GDP is falling because of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax. Periods of GDP growth are themselves a crisis for the vast majority of Indians. After decades of economist-led growth, the top 1% of Indians own more than half the country’s wealth while the bottom 60% own less than 5%. As incompetent as Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party seems to be, they did not create this situation. This is not to exonerate Modi for his failed economic governance, but to also implicate his supposed rivals – liberal economists – in that failure. It is foolish to expect that the same people who created this crisis will now rescue us from it.