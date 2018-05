what ? utter liesRs 5000 crores have been allocated for the project this yearland acquisition has started26 villages from district get notice, meeting with villagers after 15 daysMUMBAI:The local administration and National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) have started the process of acquiring land for the MumbaiAhmedabad bullet train project in Mumbai’s neighbouring Palghar district.Sixty-five hectares from the district will be required for the construction work, which includes elevated track, pillars and a service road. Of the 28 villages from where the land will be taken, 26 have been issued notices.After 15 days, the NHSRCL will form a team to discuss the land acquisition with villagers. The Maharashtra government will decide the cost of the land, which will then be discussed with the owners. The target to acquire the land in Palghar is December 2018, as the NHSRCL plans to start the construction in the area in early 2019. “The teams will talk to individual land owners after 15 days of issuing the detailed list of the villages from where the land will be required for the project,” said an NHSRCL official.Land acquisition is a matter of concern for the NHRCL. The entire project will need 1,500 hectares. A majority of land acquisition will have to be done in Gujarat, while 350 hectares will be from Maharashtra. In Mumbai, the land from Bandra-Kurla Complex and 108 villages in Thane and Palghar districts will be used for the project. More than 10,000 people are likely to be affected. NHRCL is facing resistance from villagers in Diva and Palghar. Thirty-five bullet trains with 10 coaches will initially run on the route. The train will have one business class and nine standard coaches. Senior officials of the NHSRCL, the nodal agency implementing the Rs 1.10-lakh crore project, said bullet trains will also have advanced technology for operation compared to the existing local trains, and a variety of passenger amenities.The bullet train will have 70 services between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and will ferry 40,000 passengers by 2023.The Sabarmati station in Gujarat, which will be the terminating station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, will have the theme of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March of 1930. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe had laid the foundation stone of the station last year. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is expected to be completed by 2022.“We have more or less finalised the station design. Construction will start by around December this year,” Achal Khare, Managing Director of the National High Speed Rail Corporation told The Indian Express. Khare said the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route would be a better and time-saving option than flights. “In this route, the bullet train will turn out to be a better option than airlines. If you take into account the time taken to and from airports, security checks and everything else, the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, in fact, will turn out to be quicker than flights,” Khare said.Packed with all modern and state of-the-art facilities, the station will have a three-level parking space. The rooftop will be end-to-end covered with solar panels flaunting the design of a large ‘charkha’, which will be visible in pictures taken from the top. The estimated cost of the construction of the station will be around Rs 200 crore.The NDA government has advanced the deadline of the project by a year so that the country’s first bullet train service can be dedicated to the nation by August 15, 2022 to coincide with 75 years of Independence. The fare between Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and the Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad will be around Rs 3,000 (economy seats). There will be a business class as well at higher fares. A total of 75 trips will be operated every day — a train every 20 minutes in peak hours and 30 minutes every half an hour.Narendra Modi okays diversion of 77 ha of forest land for bullet trainGujarat, Maharashtra told to speed up clearances for ₹1 lakh crore projectPrime Minister Narendra Modi has given in-principle approval for the diversion of 77 hectares of forest land for the ₹1.08 lakh crore bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad."The State governments and the NHSRCL must coordinate closely to enhance execution speed of the project," read the minutes of the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Secretaries of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Dadra & Nagar Haveli on Wednesday.The application for clearance of the 77.45 hectares, spread over 42 villages in the two States, was submitted by Maharashtra on February 7, 2018, and Gujarat on April 20, 2018.The diversion, allowed under Section 2(2) of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, could be the highest after about 47 hectares of forest land was diverted for the ambitious Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project and another 58 hectares for the ₹45,000 crore Dedicated Freight Corridor between Mumbai and Dadri."We have been on the conservative side while approving this diversion," said an official of the State government.During the meeting, the Prime Minister was also informed of the 'disturbances' in several villages of Maharashtra and Gujarat, where locals are protesting against the project.The overall progress of the acquisition work was reported at 51% for Maharashtra and 58% for Gujarat. Mr. Modi was appraised of the pending FRA certificates yet to be submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change by both the States."We have asked the collectors to submit the FRA certificates and maps of the alternate alignments for the private land.senior officials said.Narendra Modi okays diversion of 77 ha of forest land for bullet trainEarlier this month, a joint meeting of farmers from the two States was held in Surat to oppose the land acquisition proceedings in the project.About 312 villages in Gujarat and Maharashtra will have to give up land while a total of 7,974 plots belonging to the Forest Department and Railways will have to be acquired for the project. Activists said the potential loss of green cover could further aggravate the issue, especially in Maharashtra’s Palghar district where geotechnical investigations, hydrological survey, utility mapping are all being halted on a 90-km alignment due to the protests.About 312 villages in Gujarat and Maharashtra will have to give up land while a total of 7,974 plots belonging to the Forest Department and Railways will have to be acquired for the project.“In Palghar district alone, the impact of the major highway, freight corridor and bullet train project is going to be massive, both in terms of loss of forest and land acquisition,” said said Brian Lobo of the Shetkari organisation fighting for farmers and tribals affected by the bullet train in Maharashtra.The train, with a capacity of 750 passengers, will travel at speeds between 320 km/hr and 350km/hr and is expected to reduce travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai to three-and-a-half hours or less from the present eight. The project is expected to be completed in seven years. “We are on course to complete this project on time,” said Manoj Saunik, secretary of transport and ports, Maharashtra government.