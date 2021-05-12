India's double mutant of coronavirus has now spread to 44 countries. It was first detected in early October 2020 but was not admitted till late March

Why worry dude, go for ruhani medicine..
Pakistanis, stop being Pakistani's on this Eid please. This is not just ordinary corona, this is the go-mutra version of an already deadly virus. This will be SUPER deadly, just look at India, that will be our fate if we are not careful.
Do you have count of how many variant does this chinese virus have till date??
Indian variant virus is the most lethal, spreads easily and beat vaccinesDo you have count of how many variant does this chinese virus have till date??
How much are you happy after spreading the Chinese virus globally...
All the credit goes to chinese virus, it is the first chinese made thing lasting so long.
All the credit goes to chinese virus, it is the first chinese made thing lasting so long.
no, only supa powa can make supa virus by using gutter Ganges water mixed with cow dung and cow pissAll the credit goes to chinese virus, it is the first chinese made thing lasting so long.
All the credit goes to chinese virus, it is the first chinese made thing lasting so long.
Why worry dude, go for ruhani medicine..
Drink Camel Urine To Cure Coronavirus, Prophetic Medicine Man Says (radiofarda.com)
Please be careful the Afghanistan border thoughfirst time we have benefit of Indian enmity we have longest border with india yet no indian virus crossed it
i think indian virus will be changed with in few days and will not effective as it is sirPlease be careful the Afghanistan border though
Urine is napak and Haram.Why worry dude, go for ruhani medicine..
Drink Camel Urine To Cure Coronavirus, Prophetic Medicine Man Says (radiofarda.com)
Covid-19 says: Enmity is a good thing, and not friendship. Just imagine if we have had good relations with India and huge cross border traffic, Pakistan would have been devastated.enmity we have longest border with india