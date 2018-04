"The prime minister decided to humiliate us in a country that has very high regard for Indian doctors." Click to expand...

During his three-day trip to London last week, among other things, Modi decided to criticise the medical fraternity. He alleged that there is a nexus between doctors and pharmaceutical companies

“You probably know that doctors’ conferences are held sometimes in Singapore, sometimes in Dubai. They don’t go there because people are ill there; they go because the pharmaceutical companies need them to,”

Sanghvi told The Wire that Modi's statements were "misplaced" and appear to have stemmed from his "anger against the doctors' fraternity" which had opposed the "pro-rich" National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2017

“We have opposed the Bill and had decided to go on a nation-wide protest for an indefinite period if the Bill was not withdrawn,” Sanghvi said.

With over 60% of Indian doctors working in Great Britain, Sanghvi said Modi’s comment is contrary to what the reality is. “Indian doctors are in a great demand. In fact, almost 60% of the doctors with the General Medical Council in the UK are of Indian origin. It is embarrassing that the PM decided to humiliate us in a country that has very high regard for us (Indian doctors),” Sanghvi added.