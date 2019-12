Report: India’s 'discriminatory' visa penalty irks Bangladesh

According to the rules, the 'penalty of overstay' for 'minority communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan' is Rs100 for up to 90 days. For Muslims the charges are in dollars — $300 (Rs21,000) — for the same duration of overstay

“This means if Liton Das (Hindu in religion) overstays for a day, then he will have to pay Rs100, whereas if the person’s name is Saif Hasan (Muslim in religion), he will have to pay over Rs21,000, which is what Hasan paid,” a senior diplomat from Deputy High Commission told The Hindu.