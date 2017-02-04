India's desire for peace shouldn’t be mistaken otherwise: Army Chief’s warning to China

Updated Jan 15, 2022 | 10:49 ISTIn an apparent warning to China, Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday said that India's desire for peace is born out of strength and should not be mistaken otherwise.Delivering his speech on the eve of Army Day, General Naravane asserted that the Indian Army stands firm to counter any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along the country's borders."We stand firm to counter any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along our borders. Our response to such attempts has been swift, calibrated and decisive as was seen when the situation so demanded," Naravane said in his speech."Our desire for peace and tranquillity is born out of our inherent strength. It should not be mistaken otherwise," he added.The Army Chief also said that differences in perceptions and disputes are best resolved through established norms based on the principle of equal and mutual security.The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5, 2020, after a violent clash erupted in the Pangong lake area.The two sides have so far held 14 rounds of military-level talks to end the stalemate..General Naravane also reiterated that the Indian Army remains at a high state of operational readiness to counter ongoing and future challenges.Institutional mechanisms and safeguards to counter state-sponsored terrorism have been strengthened both along the borders and the hinterland, he said, adding that they have proven effective in lowering the levels of violence, he said."Our actions have demonstrated our capability and willingness to strike at the source of terrorism," the Army Chief said.