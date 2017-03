Maybe this is a deliberate ply by the Indians. India is becoming very important for the USA in the region. Would the Americans want India to have greater involvement with Russia or less? We are heading back into a Soviet-USA style cold war again and the USA needs India on its side. What you are witnessing is the slow disintegration of the decades old Russia-India alliance. Its taking its last breaths. Modi's govt would consider it a great honour if they were the ones responsible for forging a US-Israeli-Indian alliance. That's what Modi wants to be a part of.









I think India will be drawn into buying a US or Western fighter. India cant hunt with the hounds and run with the hare. They will have to dump their Russian alliance over the next few years.

