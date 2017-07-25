What's new

India’s Defense Ministry Issues P-75I Submarine Tender

SeaEagle

SeaEagle

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 23, 2021
16
0
24
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
https://navalpost.com/indias-defense-ministry-issues-p-75i-submarine-tender/


Type 214 Class Submarine (Source: TKMS)
Type 214 Class Submarine (Source: TKMS)

The Indian Ministry of Defense has issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) for the construction of six new Project 75(India) (P-75I) diesel-electric attack submarines (SSKs).

RFP for construction of six submarines under Project 75I issued to Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL) and Larsen and Toubro (L&T). Both dockyards can now collaborate with 05 leading foreign OEMs of the world which have been shortlisted by MoD.

L&T and MDL would now select one partner each from the five global original equipment manufacturers including firms from France (Naval Group), Germany(TKMS), Russia (JSC ROE), South Korea (Daewoo), and Spain (Navantia).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Russia, Germany in Race for Indian Navy's $7.8 Billion Submarine Tender
Replies
0
Views
393
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom