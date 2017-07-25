India’s Defense Ministry Issues P-75I Submarine Tender

https://navalpost.com/indias-defense-ministry-issues-p-75i-submarine-tender/
Type 214 Class Submarine (Source: TKMS)
The Indian Ministry of Defense has issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) for the construction of six new Project 75(India) (P-75I) diesel-electric attack submarines (SSKs).
RFP for construction of six submarines under Project 75I issued to Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL) and Larsen and Toubro (L&T). Both dockyards can now collaborate with 05 leading foreign OEMs of the world which have been shortlisted by MoD.
L&T and MDL would now select one partner each from the five global original equipment manufacturers including firms from France (Naval Group), Germany(TKMS), Russia (JSC ROE), South Korea (Daewoo), and Spain (Navantia).
