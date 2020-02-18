India’s Defence Ministry removes three-years worth of monthly reports from website

The Indian Ministry of Defence has wiped three-years worth of monthly reports, dating back to 2017, from its website.

Archived screenshots of the Ministry of Defence’s website show that the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Newsletter tab was also absent for a while earlier today.

The complete takedown of reports is happening after India already removed its June report, which cited China’s ‘unilateral aggression’ against India, in August.

​

​

The removal comes after the Ministry of Defence had already removed the report from the month of June in August, which spoke of China’s ‘unilateral aggression’ in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The monthly report of June addressed the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces, which resulted in the death of 15 Indian soldiers and an undisclosed number of casualties on the Chinese side.



It also highlighted that Kugrang Nala, Gogra, and the north bank of Pangong Tso lake were friction points created by Chinese transgressions on May 17 and 18.

In the fresh takedown, the reports from April and May have also gone missing. They did not directly point at China but did refer to the crisis along the LAC.

India’s Defence Ministry removes three-years worth of monthly reports from website The Indian Ministry of Defence has wiped three-years worth of monthly reports, dating back to 2017, from its website. Archived screenshots of the Ministry