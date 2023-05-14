What's new

India's Defence Ministry approves fourth 'positive indigenisation list' to boost local manufacturing

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2023
110
0
154
Country
India
Location
India
1684055657247.png

New Delhi: The defence ministry has approved a fresh list of 928 components and subsystems which will only be procured from domestic industry after a ban on their import kicks in under a staggered timeline of around five-and-a-half years.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657655188201836544
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657658413470601216

The ministry on Sunday said the aim of the move is in sync with the government’s overall aim to promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence production.

It is the fourth such “positive indigenisation list (PIL)” comprising line replacement units, sub-systems and components used for various military platforms, equipment and weapons.

“To promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and minimise imports by defence public sector undertakings, the Ministry of Defence has approved fourth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important line replacement units/sub-systems/spares and components, including high-end materials and spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore,” the ministry said in a statement.

The aim of the indigenisation list is to minimise imports by the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs).

The defence ministry has set specific timelines for import ban of the items, spanning the period from December 2023 to December 2028.

This list is in continuation to the three similar PILs that were brought out in December 2021, March 2022 and August 2022.

“These lists contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised and 1,238 (351+107+780) items which will be indigenised within the given timelines,” the ministry said. Of 1,238, 310 items have been indigenised so far, it said.

The items which were already indigenised comprised 262 from the first PIL, 11 from the second list and 37 from the third PIL, according to the ministry.

“The DPSUs will undertake indigenisation of these items through different routes under ‘Make’ category and in-house development through the capabilities of MSMEs and private Indian industry, thereby providing impetus to the growth in economy, enhanced investment in defence and reduction in import dependence of DPSUs,” the ministry said.

“In addition, this will augment the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry by involving academia and research institutions,” it said.

The ministry said DPSUs will soon initiate procurement action for these notified items.

In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote the domestic defence production.

India is one of the largest importers of arms globally.

According to estimates, Indian armed forces are projected to spend around USD 130 billion in capital procurement over the next five years.

The government now wants to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and has decided to support domestic defence manufacturing.

The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of $25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years which includes an export target of $5 billion worth of military hardware.

 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
5,721
-3
2,810
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
NG Missile Vessels said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1658428547663564800

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1658396196388618240
Click to expand...
NG Missile Vessels said:
View attachment 929601
New Delhi: The defence ministry has approved a fresh list of 928 components and subsystems which will only be procured from domestic industry after a ban on their import kicks in under a staggered timeline of around five-and-a-half years.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657655188201836544
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657658413470601216

The ministry on Sunday said the aim of the move is in sync with the government’s overall aim to promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence production.

It is the fourth such “positive indigenisation list (PIL)” comprising line replacement units, sub-systems and components used for various military platforms, equipment and weapons.

“To promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and minimise imports by defence public sector undertakings, the Ministry of Defence has approved fourth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important line replacement units/sub-systems/spares and components, including high-end materials and spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore,” the ministry said in a statement.

The aim of the indigenisation list is to minimise imports by the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs).

The defence ministry has set specific timelines for import ban of the items, spanning the period from December 2023 to December 2028.

This list is in continuation to the three similar PILs that were brought out in December 2021, March 2022 and August 2022.

“These lists contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised and 1,238 (351+107+780) items which will be indigenised within the given timelines,” the ministry said. Of 1,238, 310 items have been indigenised so far, it said.

The items which were already indigenised comprised 262 from the first PIL, 11 from the second list and 37 from the third PIL, according to the ministry.

“The DPSUs will undertake indigenisation of these items through different routes under ‘Make’ category and in-house development through the capabilities of MSMEs and private Indian industry, thereby providing impetus to the growth in economy, enhanced investment in defence and reduction in import dependence of DPSUs,” the ministry said.

“In addition, this will augment the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry by involving academia and research institutions,” it said.

The ministry said DPSUs will soon initiate procurement action for these notified items.

In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote the domestic defence production.

India is one of the largest importers of arms globally.

According to estimates, Indian armed forces are projected to spend around USD 130 billion in capital procurement over the next five years.

The government now wants to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and has decided to support domestic defence manufacturing.

The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of $25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years which includes an export target of $5 billion worth of military hardware.

Click to expand...
Yeah yeah just like your mighty INDIGENOUS Tej@$$ lol
 
Sliver

Sliver

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2010
1,754
4
2,406
Country
United States
Location
United States
a serious question
the report says this is the 4th list? 3rd list?
- is there a proper quantifiable data that can show the effect of the earlier lists?
- have the imports truly stopped or were they labelled as something else and imported?
- is there a replacement manufacturing of those earlier lists happening?
 
N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2023
110
0
154
Country
India
Location
India
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
5,721
-3
2,810
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Defence exports, at all-time high of Rs 16,000 crore, include made-in-India ATAGS to Armenia
Replies
0
Views
447
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
W
Budget 2023: Indian Defence eyes big boost for more firepower, submarines, drones
Replies
6
Views
938
Hecig
H
T
BREAKING| Improved Akash SAM & Swathi WLR ordered for Indian Army
Replies
1
Views
562
Two banks of the River
T
lightoftruth
India’s defence exports hit ₹13,000-cr mark, highest ever
2
Replies
22
Views
12K
Faxapis
F
INDIAPOSITIVE
India Approves Purchase Of Military Equipment Worth $8.5 Bln
Replies
6
Views
958
White privilege
White privilege

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom