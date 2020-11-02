What's new

India’s Defence Minister Slams Pakistan, Says Illegally Occupied Disputed Gilgit-Baltistan Region

India's Defence Minister Slams Pakistan, Says Illegally Occupied Disputed Gilgit-Baltistan Region
INDIA
by Shweta Sharma
Located in northern Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan is a strategically important region bordering Afghanistan and China. The northernmost portion of larger Jammu and Kashmir, a disputed territory, was claimed by both India and Pakistan after partition in 1947. It is also a vital part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project.

A day after Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his government’s plan to accord provincial status to the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region of Gilgit-Baltistan, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated his country’s claim to the entire Jammu and Kashmir region.
“Pakistan has an illegal occupation of Gilgit-Baltistan. Pakistan is now going to make Gilgit-Baltistan a state. Our government has said that the entire Azad Kashmir [Pakistan occupied Kashmir] including Gilgit-Baltistan is an integral part of India”, wrote Singh in Hindi on Twitter.
Khan on Sunday announced his government’s plan to convert Gilgit-Baltistan into its fifth province by changing its semi-autonomous status in the country.
The move drew sharp condemnation from India, which “firmly rejected” the move and asked Islamabad to “immediately vacate” all areas (Gilgit-Baltistan) under its “illegal occupation”.

“The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of so-called Gilgit and Baltistan are an integral part of India by virtue of its accession in 1947. The Government of Pakistan has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it”, reads a statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistan, however, rejected India’s claim on Monday, calling it “irresponsible and unwarranted”.

Political rallies are underway in the city of Gilgit in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, ahead of legislative elections on 15 November 2020. Pakistan’s Supreme Court earlier this year allowed the government to amend an administrative order to conduct general elections in the region.
India protested the move, calling it “cosmetic exercises intended to camouflage its illegal occupation”.
South Asian rivals India and Pakistan have fought two wars over the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Both countries claim the Kashmir region as their territory, but have governed it in parts since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.






Choor Machai shor...
 
“The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of so-called Gilgit and Baltistan are an integral part of India by virtue of its accession in 1947. The Government of Pakistan has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it”, reads a statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
ohhh Vedic Supa Powa has threaten Pakistan. Vacate immediately...

Vacate all areas under illegal occupation: India on PAK's attempt to alter Indian territory
Vacate all areas under illegal occupation: India on PAK's attempt to alter Indian territory

Pulwama was a great achievement under Imran Khan’s leadership, says Pakistan’s Federal Minister Fawad Choudhry. The Centre has asked Pakistan to immediately vacate from the Indian territory of Gilgit-Baltistan which the Imran Khan government declared as its provisional fifth province on Sunday...
To India tumhari koi OKAAT he nahe tum kuch karsakoo...

You miserably FAILED to do anything in Kulbushan Yaduv case - In the final verdict, ICJ clearly directed that only Pakistan's law will be implemented on Hindu RAW Terrorist.

You FAILED to do anything on AJK, you don't even have the guts to attack AJK. We bombed your BRIGADE headquarters in the broad daylight in response to your failed so-called strike that destroyed few trees lol. We shot-down your jets, captured live your pilot (fucking global humiliation), we openly challenged and WARNED you before retaliation - You don't even have guts to attack us back or even respond to our strikes.

You fucked-up/banged by China each and every day. They've captured your vast land meanwhile your surrender Modi ***** in his dhoti. You can't even do anything... kutay ki tarhan tumhare foojyoon ko China rozana maar kar pheenkdeta hey lol

Your demoralized, paralyzed purposeless shit Army can't even capable to face China and Pakistan in 21 century...

Tumhare koi okaat nahe tum kuch kar sakoo sewaye apni PSN (PissFoolNation) ko chutya bananay kay and this is the only thing you're good!
 
Super powa ki phat gaye

Question is what can India do...answer nothing.
You drew 1st blood

Difference is GB people are amongst the most loyal and patriotic. I know I spend a lot of time there. Occupied kashmir....the people hate India.
 
