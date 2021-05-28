India's Deadly vaccine delays

Unexpected vaccine hesitancy, dose shortages, and poor government planning have compounded India's massive immunization challenge.On a Sunday morning in early April, as Mumbai was in a daze from the first weeks of a surge of COVID-19 and had instituted nighttime curfews, Baliram Boomkar asked his neighbors in the city's Kaula Bandar slum whether they wanted a vaccine to protect them or had received one. Some replied that they had been vaccinated but only because their employers required it. One man said he'd get the shot if his company gave him time off to recover from side effects. “COVID is nothing,” he said. “People are only spreading rumors. It's all a lie.” A woman said she was afraid a clinic might test her for COVID-19, find she's positive, and then force her to quarantine—as happened last year. “I know I can't avoid the vaccine, but I want to be the last in the queue.”“Lots of people [here] don't believe that COVID exists and that God will provide if something happens,” said Boomkar, who lives in the slum and works as a “barefoot researcher” for the nongovernmental organization Pukar, which conducts health-related studies and also tries to improve living conditions. “They think it's all politics.” The use of masks, despite the barefoot researchers distributing them and stressing their benefits, remained sparse.A month later, India's COVID-19 surge has become a tsunami, with hospitals overwhelmed and funeral pyres burning throughout the nights. Yet the country's vaccination campaign is languishing, with only 3% of Indians fully vaccinated as of 20 May. Widespread shortages of the shots have forced some vaccination clinics to shutter; at others, lines often form hours before they open. Some states are limiting doses to people older than 45, and to extend supplies, the government has recommended stretching the intervals between shots of the country's most heavily used vaccine, Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca–University of Oxford vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. But supply is only half of the dilemma.Delivering vaccines to India's nearly 1.4 billion people means reaching remote, difficult-to-access regions and tackling the profound divides between the lower and upper classes. And like almost everywhere in the world, India has the perplexing challenge of vaccine hesitancy. It's widespread in Indian society, far from limited to the slums that Pukar helps, but it is a new problem here. “India never had vaccine hesitancy” until COVID-19, says virologist Shahid Jameel, who directs the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University.Past mass vaccination campaigns in India focused on children. Adults, even the wealthiest, do not routinely get immunized against influenza, shingles, pneumococcal disease, or anything else. “You won't have too many adults asking for a vaccine, and you won't have too many doctors prescribing it either,” says Renu Swarup, who heads the government's Department of Biotechnology. “There is a lot of advocacy that we have to do to bring the public on board.”Many blame a different surge for creating India's unexpected reluctance toward COVID-19 vaccines: the rumors that spread constantly on social media. “It's not a vaccine hesitancy that is deep rooted, like in Europe or the United States,” says Sai Prasad, an executive director at Bharat Biotech, which makes Covaxin, the country's other COVID-19 vaccine. “This is literally due to disinformation or misinformation.” Among the false assertions in wide circulation are that the vaccines make people impotent, are worthless because some vaccinated people become infected, or even lead to death. “Adults are more finicky than children: They change their minds thanks to WhatsApp University and Twitter on a second-by-second basis,” Prasad says.program on 16 January, just 1 month later than the United States and the United Kingdom. But there was little sense of urgency. The nation wasn't hit as hard by COVID-19 in 2020 as many expected. By 1 March, India, which allows anyone eligible for a shot to make an appointment at a local site through a single online portal, had vaccinated just over 12 million people with a first dose.Baliram Boomkar (top), a “barefoot researcher” who lives and work in a Mumbai slum, has had trouble persuading neighbors to wear masks or get a COVID-19 vaccine. But in some places in India, such as this rural hospital in Shikrapur, a town outside of Pune, people wait in long lines to get their shots (bottom).PHOTO: RAJA SENGUPTAEven health care workers, the first in line for shots, were slow to get them. At the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, an esteemed training ground for doctors and nurses that has five campuses with more than 2700 hospital beds, 30% of the staff still had not received a shot 6 weeks after the vaccination campaign began. By early April, after CMC administrators decided to post their own vaccination photos on social media and emphasized that 1600 unvaccinated staff had become infected and 12 had fallen critically ill, 99% of doctors and 90% of nurses and other hospital workers had received a shot.CMC is in Tamil Nadu, one of the country's most urbanized and industrialized states, and the tepid reaction toward the vaccine extended to the broader public On a morning in early April in Vellore, CMC vaccine researcher Gagandeep Kang walked downstairs from her office on the main campus to the hospital's COVID-19 vaccination clinic for her second dose. Kang paid her 250 rupees (about $3) and was vaccinated. But only a dozen other people sat in the outdoor waiting area. No one took a selfie as they got the shot or high-fived a nurse in thanks. Across town that day in the Salavanpet neighborhood government clinic where vaccine is free, only 22 people showed. The hospital had 370 doses in its refrigerator left from a batch of 500 it had received 5 days earlier.