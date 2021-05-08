India's DCGI approves anti-COVID drug 2-DG developed by DRDO

DRDO with Dr Reddy Labs has developed Anti-COVID medicine which can reduce dependence on Oxygen.
DCGI approves anti-COVID drug 2-DG developed by DRDO for emergency use. The drug comes in powder form in sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in virus infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production.
DCGI has granted permission for emergency use of therapeutic application of drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients...Being a generic molecule & analogue of glucose, it can be easily produced & made available in plenty
