India's Cuisine Ranked Fifth In The List Of Best Cuisines Of The World

Sep 20, 2014
India is ranked fifth on the global list of the best cuisines for 2022, according to Taste Atlas. The ranking is based on audience votes for ingredients, dishes, and beverages. Italy's food came in first place followed by Greece and Spain.

India received 4.54 points and the best rated foods of the country include "garam masala, malai, ghee, butter garlic naan, keema", the rating said. It has a total of 460 items in the list. Furthermore, the best restaurants to try Indian cuisine are Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bengaluru), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram) and 450 others, according to the list.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1605957778274598912

Japan, the United States of America, Turkiye, France and Peru were also among the top 10 countries with best cuisines. Chinese cuisine, which is the world's most popular, however, ranked 11th on the list.

This tweet with the list has grabbed many eyeballs on the internet. It has amassed over 36 million views with over 15,000 comments. Many people felt that the list didn't justify its rankings. Some said that the cuisine of their country is better than any other cuisine,


One user wrote, "This is a list you'd come up with if you'd never eaten food."

"Hi, I think there's been an error. England is on this list for some reason," said another person.

"Absolute nonsense," said another person.

A well-travelled user wrote, "I've traveled to 40/50 of these countries and I can tell you this is the most inaccurate list @TasteAtlas. You left off so many foodie countries like Morocco, Ethiopia, Myanmar, and many more. Including Lithuania and not Latvia or Estonia is just funny."



"Lebanon, Pakistan, Thailand, Jamaica should be in the top 10. How is England on the list? German food? What, kartoffelpuffer & bratkartoffeln?? How are people liking Bangladesh over Pakistan?! Too much stress in one tweet," remarked another person.

Post a comment"What is American cuisine? Oreo?" asked another user


India's Cuisine Ranked Fifth In The List Of Best Cuisines Of The World

The ranking is based on audience votes for ingredients, dishes, and beverages. Italy's food came in first place followed by Greece and Spain.
Please posted Indian food on this thread that are mentioned via Youtube
 
India's best rated food is" GARAM MASALA", "GHEE" etc.,
Do these guys even know what is food? is this some kind of joke?

BTW, Indian food is so diverse, people don't even know where to start or stop. Food culture in India varies wildly.
Obligatory admission - I hate better chicken, love biryani and ilish.
 
Don't just troll because you wanted to troll... read it properly first.

It has a total of 460 items in the list. Furthermore, the best restaurants to try Indian cuisine are Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bengaluru), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram) and 450 others, according to the list.
 
Not my problem if you are blind. I am talking about food not restaurants. Check with an ophthalmologist.
 
I agree to top 5 not necessarily in that order. I would put chinese, Thai in top 10.

What is hindu or muslim food? These are characteristics of regional cuisine. Mazab ko mat gusaho har cheese me.😕
 
Rice is Muslim food?

South Asia?

Why do Pakistanis do this? It baffles me. The Mughals barely had any impact on modern day Pakistan. The epicentre was Delhi to Lucknow yet Pakistanis think the Mughals were key to modern day Pakistan. Outside of Lahore, and Lahore was Tier 2 compared to the epicentre, Mughal influence and presence was non existent.
 
read it again!!!

It has a total of 460 items in the list. Furthermore, the best restaurants to try Indian cuisine are Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bengaluru), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram) and 450 others, according to the list.

They did not refer those restaurants to play football. Can you tell me the purpose of restaurants?
 
Muslims of South Asia share a common history, it's all interconnected

It's Hindus who are our enemies, and Hindu food is rubbish

Muslim food in south Asia is varied
 
Such bigotry. Shame on you.

AFAIK, Indian Muslims don't care about you or think about you.
 
Seriously, Man!!

After seeing such comments, I feel proud that we (Hindus and Muslims - my office colleagues) go for lunch and enjoy Indian food.

Thank GOD, our education system is good enough to not teach such things in India. Not, what you learned...

Personally, My kid (Hindu) and other many kids go to a Christian school.... Every day They learn" India is our country, all indians are our brother and sister. I love my country...
It is very common in Indian schools.
 
Of course they do

As hindutva extremism spreads and you target Indian Muslims, their communities, their values, mosques, what they eat etc etc

Indian Muslims are waking up and learning why Jinnah partitioned India and why India is partitioning now



Hindutva is our greatest weapon against India



Muslim food from south Asia just comes under the "Indian" heading, but really we have very little to do with Hindus or Hindu food

