It was a Game of Chicken and India blinked first!



It was and is the Paralysis of PoliticalWill that India sued for 'Land-for-Peace' and in the process lost control of EscalationLadder.



The consequence of this loss is that even in De-escalationLadder India is not incharge!



This leaves the situation in dangerous territory... should the internal and external pressure mount too much on ModiRegime to 'Stand-up to China' ....



By depending on AsymmetricWarfare India would be able to cause troubles in Tibet and Xinjiang ... but the Counter-Actions of such troublmaking should also need to be kept in mind.



That India calculates that it needs to de-couple its economy from China is clear... it is the ' How ' part it has no clear roadmap of.



In the IndinaStrategists' mind it is critical part to come out of the Dragon's Shadow and be counted as GreatPower.



Without Economic or Technological leverage against China India is forced to join an alliance to ContainChina which doesn't enhance India's Weight as Stand-alone Regional Power, rather it comes at the cost of being second-fiddle ...



Regardless of the platitudes heaped upon ModiRegime .... SharedValues , Band of Democracies... Modi Leader of the FreeWorld .... all Song-n-Dance....



Even now, if there is real Political Will in India ... the IndianArmedForces can be tasked to devise an EscalationLadder and then Dominate it every step of the way... forcing China to negotiation table and thus positioning India as Great Power of Global Consequence.



And for such an Existential Decision to happen ... ModiRegime must be prepared to go all in... as Victory against China will change the Geopolitical Dynamcis of not only South/West Asia but SouthEastAsia as well.



For now the IndianDeepState must stick to a single narrative:



1- Either India won against China and after Modi's SuperSpeech China got scared



2- OR that the IndianGov and IndianMilitary came to the conclusion that they cann't fight The Dragon and accepted the New ChineseStatusQu in Galwan i.e. Galwan is Gone!



All regional government are keenly studying this 'Stand-off' and will align their policies with the Winner!



ModiRegime still has the time to Steal Victory from the Jaws of the Dragon!!!



Mangus



P.S. All this nonsense of 'nuclear-threshold' or 'nuclear overhang' is rather pathetic.



None within NuclearTriangle of this Stand-off in IoJK is going to Nuke the other!!!

