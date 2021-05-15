India’s Covid crisis augurs lost economic decade

India’s population growth will come to an end: the number of children has already peaked India will soon become the world’s most populous country as India’s population is predicted to surpass that of China within the next decade.

India doesn’t have many decades left before it squanders its demographic dividend. The population of Children have peaked. Total fertility is already at 2.1/2.2 and probably continuing to fall. The average age in Indian is already 28/29, and will only continue to increase. India probably only has two decades left to get developed before its demographics looks like what China is at today. China around 2000 had a similar median population and their economy was only $1.2 Trillion compared to today’s $15.4 Trillion. An average growth of. India, starting at its end of 2020 GDP of $2.7 trillion, would have to grow at an averagefor the next 20 years to catch up.l to where China is today. If India squanders the next decade, it will probably never be Abel to catch up. The next election will be where Indians get to choose their path. Continue with divisive politics of hate or be pragmatic and make peace with the region to reach their true potential.P.S. Pakistan’s demographics are a total fertility of 3.5+ and an average age of 23. For Pakistan, a total focus on education and modernization through labor intensive industries will help it makeup for lost time and attract investors in key industries like petrochemicals/pharmaceuticals, agriculture, IT, and tourism.