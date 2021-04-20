What's new

India’s Covid-19 Tragedy Is Now The World’s Problem

India’s Covid-19 Tragedy Is Now The World’s Problem

India’s biggest long-term problem may be how the coronavirus crisis morphs its so-called “demographic dividend” into an economic nightmare.
Narendra Modi’s “India First” mantra is becoming reality in at least one way: his nation is now first in Covid-19 infections.

Though the U.S. officially has more cases, Prime Minister Modi’s nation just grabbed the record no one wanted: the biggest single-day increase in infections—more than 314,000. And it’s no aberration. The second-most populous nation is now averaging more than 200,000 new cases per day—three months after Modi declared victory over the pandemic....... Continued in link
 
