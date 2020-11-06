What's new

India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 84-lakh mark, China suspends flights from India after 19 test positive

November 06, 2020

India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 84-lakh mark, increasing by 44,194 cases in a day, according to a PTI tally on Thursday at 9.10 pm. The death toll stood at 1,24,864, rising by 608 fatalities. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 83,64,086 and the death toll at 1,24,315. The ministry said that 77,11,809 people have so far recovered from the infection.

China has put flights from India on hold after 19 Indians tested positive on landing in Wuhan. China has taken up the issue with India and held back clearances on flights from India. The Vande Bharat Mission flight on November 6 has been rescheduled. Beijing has also barred entry of passengers from the UK and Philippines.

In a statement, China said, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits."

"Foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected. Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China, can submit visa application to the Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3rd, 2020 is not affected," the statement read.

It added, "The suspension is a temporary measurement that China has to adopt to deal with the current pandemic. China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner."

About 100 Indians on the flight and 19 tested positive, and according to China's rule, these who fly to China must provide documents show they have tested COVID-19 with negative results in recent one week.,

If we could generalize this abit, then for about every 100 Indians with negative COVID-19 indian test results, there are at least actually 19 false-negative ones.

No wonder the COVID-19 there is utter out of control.

Given the false-negative rate, coupling with the reported cases in indians and number of tests conducted so far, you can actually further estimate how many Indians are actually get COVID-19, but since that's require even more assumptions so I stop here.
 
Indians are dying of corona like street dogs but their media and mouthpieces are silent. They instead daily come up with fake stupid news to amuse their dumb stupid population, like one day there is a civil war in karachi and whole day breaking news and BS, next day 40℅ JF17 are grounded, the next day another fake news about china. This is how they divert attention from the real problem of corona raping their country.
 
