India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 84-lakh mark, China suspends flights from India after 19 test positive

November 06, 2020India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 84-lakh mark, increasing by 44,194 cases in a day, according to a PTI tally on Thursday at 9.10 pm. The death toll stood at 1,24,864, rising by 608 fatalities. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 83,64,086 and the death toll at 1,24,315. The ministry said that 77,11,809 people have so far recovered from the infection.China has put flights from India on hold after 19 Indians tested positive on landing in Wuhan. China has taken up the issue with India and held back clearances on flights from India. The Vande Bharat Mission flight on November 6 has been rescheduled. Beijing has also barred entry of passengers from the UK and Philippines.In a statement, China said, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits.""Foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected. Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China, can submit visa application to the Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3rd, 2020 is not affected," the statement read.It added, "The suspension is a temporary measurement that China has to adopt to deal with the current pandemic. China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner."