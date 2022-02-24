India’s Continued Oppression of the People of Kashmir

In case Pakistan doesn't take the initiative to liberate the rest of the Kashmir we should convince india especially the far right hindutva ruling elite on creating a re-unified independent Kashmir by pulling out forces of both states . This way nobody's ego get hurt and Kashmiris could finally be delivered-------.





lets just focus on trade and poverty alieviation in South Asia. Indians seem to be betting on the Anglos for achieving a farce like akhand Bharat but they must understand that Anglos don't like competition ------- embrace the fold of your neighbours.