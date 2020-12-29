India’s Combat Air-Teaming System Program: News and Discussions

This thread is about Combat Air Teaming System developed by HAL and Private entity New Space Research and Technologies. CATS will use for a precision strike in enemy territory without risking pilot life. it includes 5 systems.

1. CATS-LCA MAX

—> LCA MAX will be a twin sitter advanced version of LCA which will act as a mothership in CATS. there will be one pilot and one controller who will control and command all CATS UAV system.



2. CATS-Warrior Warrior

—> CATS Warrior is a stealth Loyal Wingman UCAV. it will have an internal weapon bay to carry Air-to-Air missiles, Air-to-Ground bombs, and also carry our anti-ship mission. it has a range up to 200KM.



3. CATS-Hunter

—> Hunter is a UAV cum Cruise missile which able to carry a warhead up to 250kg and have two versions, one will have electro-optical sensors and the other will have AESA radar for target tracking. it will be powered by a small turbofan engine.

4. CATS-Alpha

—> Alpha is a drone swarm consisting of 5 fixed retractable wing drones in one carrier. this carrier will go up to 75km and the swarm drone gets separated and will go 150km further. each drone consists target acquisition system and warhead for penetration.

5. CATS-Infinity

6. ACID (Air Combat Intelligence Development)



—> ACID stands for Air Combat Intelligence Development. this program will provide Artificial Intelligence and data link for Manned Unmanned teaming in CATS.

