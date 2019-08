Defence establishment gives the 'ColdStart' doctrine more teeth by raisingintegrated battle groups (IBG) that canrapidly deploy and strike deep acrossthe borderThe Indian Army's proposed shift of focusto regular field formations, trimming itsinvolvement in non-core organizations, isaimed at giving its 'Cold Start' doctrinemore teeth, enabling lightning strikes deepinside enemy territory, reports suggest.Though the proposal was made some timeback, it has significance in view ofdevelopments in Jammu and Kashmir anddeterioration of diplomatic relations withPakistan.Tension has been reigning high in theValley and across the Line of Control (LoC)with Azad Kashmir (Azad Kashmir) andthe international border following theabrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in partremoving the area's special constitutionalstatus and bifurcating the state into UnionTerritories of Jammu & Kashmir andLadakh, amid hostile statements from thegovernment in Islamabad.The general perception in the defencecircles is that the presence of IBGs wouldhave boosted the armed forces' confidencewhen the Indian Air Force (IAF) planescarried out surgical strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camps deepinside the Pakistani territory on Balakot inFebruary to avenge the Pulwama terroriststrike. The IAF scrambled a posse ofplanes including Mirage 2000, Sukhois(Su-30MKI) and MiG-21 Bison to defend theskies against intruding Pakistan Air Force(PAF) formation including F-16s.defence establishment has begunraising the integrated battle groups (IBG)capable of rapid mobilization and decisiveaction even on the foreign territory as partof its modernisation plan, according to themedia reports. The new self-containedIBGs, centred around T-90S main-battletanks (MBT), with a mix of infantry, artillery,air defence, signals and engineering corppersonnel, will be at the command of MajorGenerals, a report on the Times ofIndia website says. The plan is to raise twoto three IBGs for the plains of Jammu,Punjab and Rajasthan for the Pakistanborder by October-November, while thosemeant for China will come up later underthe new 17 Mountain Strike Corps, thereport said.By reducing the manpower by about 27,000personnel in organizations engaged in non-core operations, the establishment hopesto save about Rs 1,600 crore, which couldbe deployed in the modernisationprogramme, the report says. A study hastermed Indian Army a top-heavy force of12.5 lakh personnel struggling to rein inskyrocketing revenue expenditure andsalary bill.Indian Army has about 1,75,000 officersand soldiers deployed in organizationsranging from the Military Engineer Services,National Cadet Corps, Border RoadsOrganization, Territorial Army and SainikSchools to the operationally-crucial AssamRifles, Rashtriya Rifles and StrategicForces Command, all of which do notcome under the regular standing Army,according to the report. "A newcomprehensive study, chaired by thedirector-general (perspective planning) atthe Army headquarters, has recommendedthe reduction of Army manpower in suchorganizations by about 27,000 personnel aswell as their restructuring for betterefficiency and effectiveness," the reportsaid citing an unidentified source.A proposal aims at withdrawing soldiersdeployed in 'non-core activities' in suchestablishments called 'compositiontable-2' (CT-2) organizations. It is beingforwarded to the defence ministry forapproval. The study was conducted in aneffort to implement wider reforms that willtransform Indian Army into a lean andrapidly-deployable and operationallyversatile force. According to indications,the army may have to slash manpower byaround 1.5 lakh personnel over the next six-to-seven years to save revenue spend ofaround Rs 6,000-7,000 crore annually.Media reports earlier suggested that IA hadconducted four studies on forcereorganization and optimization, flatteningheadquarters at various levels, cadrereview and terms of engagement forofficers and jawans. The government willsoon issue a "general sanctionletter" (GSL) triggering reforms torestructure and downsize the armyheadquarters in New Delhi. The measuresinclude the relocation of 229 officers onstaff duties to frontline operational postsand creation of a new post of deputy chief(strategy) for military operations,intelligence, logistics and strategicplanning, among others.