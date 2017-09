The Indian Air Force—which is the lead agency for integrating these missiles on the Rudra—has called French missile manufacturer MBDA for final cost negotiations to supply the

Mistral missile

for the fleet.

The entire Rudra fleet, a majority of which will stay with the Army, will be armed with the Mistral missile.

The plan to develop a highly agile combat chopper under the LCH program is also set to get a boost with MBDA saying that the helicopter will be undertaking a live firing of the Mistral missile before the end of this year.