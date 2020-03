Actually they NEVER REPORTED their ACTUAL BAD LOANS... Rana Kapoor was kicked out when RBI did AUDITING... navneet gill was appointed and he failed to revive this PRIVATE BANK...



therefore, government intervened and now SBI is in picture... TO SAVE DEPOSITORS...



It is important to understand that cooperative banks are yet not touched... wait... the mess is much bigger over there...

Indian finance sector is like that old building complex which is about to collapse...



Government is systematically destroying highly damaged buildings after creating new buildings...



P.S.: please forget chiddus agri income... it is a joke which is common in India while talking about him...

