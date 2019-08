'Unacceptable to people of Kashmir'

Fear of genocide, ethnic cleansing

India categorically conveyed to Turkey its position that Kashmir was essentially a terrorism issue, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.The tactic rejection of Erdogan's suggestion came in the course of his discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two countries held that "no intent or goal or reason or rationale can validate terrorism" and decided to work together to deepen cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to effectively counter this menace.Erdogan also assured India of his country's full support in the fight against terrorism as he held "extensive" discussion on this evolving threat with Modi, who described it as a "shared worry".However, Modi-Erdogan meeting came in the shadow of Turkish president's comments on Kashmir, made during a TV interview ahead of his visit to India.Erdogan had said, "We should not allow more casualties to occur (in Kashmir). By having a multilateral dialogue, (in which) we can be involved, we can seek ways to settle the issue once and for all."