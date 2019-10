India’s budget airline SpiceJet to open its first international hub in the UAE

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh, left, and Sheikh Khalid Bin Saud Al Qasimi, vice chairman of RAK's Investment and Development Office. India's low-cost airline SpiceJet said it would use now-grounded 737 Max aircraft at its new hub in the UAE once regulators approve the planes for flight.

Spicejet said it will begin flights between New Delhi and Ras Al Khaimah by December.

SpiceJet plans to base five aircraft in the UAE to carry passengers onto Europe.