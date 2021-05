From biggest open toilet, to biggest open crematorium to biggest graveyard.



The aspiring super power believing it could catch up to China and surpassing it has finally woken up into a hellish nightmare. Pandemic has finally put the final nail into the coffin, no pun intended. The days of reading the rise of the Indian economy with double digit growth outpacing China are at last gone. The economic outlook for India is gloom and doom in an instant zoom.