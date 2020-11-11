India’s biggest FCRA fraud! Banned currency worth Rs 2 crores & Rs 13.5 crores black money seized in Income Tax raid at Believers Church in Kerala; Chruch received Rs 6000 crore foreign funds violating FCRA

Yohannan is the founder and director of Gospel for Asia and the metropolitan bishop of Believers Church, which is actively engaged in proselytization in various parts of the country.

07-Nov-2020The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted raids at the residence and offices of evangelist KP Yohannan. The raids were carried out at various locations in Kerala’s Kottayam and Pathanamthitta over alleged tax evasion. Yohannan is the founder and director of Gospel for Asia and the metropolitan bishop of Believers Church, which is actively engaged in proselytization in various parts of the country.According to the latest reports, the. The raids were initiated on the tip-offs by trusted sources regarding tax evasion and violations of norms under the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act and (FCRA) Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). by the Church.Officials said simultaneous raids were being carried out at the residences and offices of several persons associated with the Church in Kerala as well as outside the state. The Income Tax team is also searching the medical college hospital run by the institution at Thiruvalla.In 2017, the Ministry of Home Affairs had barred the Believers Church and three other associated NGOs from accepting foreign funds. TheThe Believers' Church runs a medial college and several educational institutions in Kerala. It has also owns an estate, the Cheruvally estate in Pathanamthitta district, near Sabarimala. The LDF Government has recently identified the estate as the location for the controversial Sabarimala Airport.