What's new

India’s best invention in military tech so far with 99.9% ….. accuracy

untitled

untitled

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 13, 2008
7,209
2
6,823
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
This idea of his would have been more practical if the gun was worn like a wristband.

Why attach this device to boots unless your hunting critters?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom