India's authoritarianism and EU waking up

Black.Mamba
Oct 16, 2020
Deutsche welle has mostly been a pro-Indian media broadcaster like any other European media until recently I see a shift in policy. Whatever one might say but Prime Minister Imran Khan and his stature in the western world has played a significant role in this. No matter what the reasons are but this whole fallacy of progressive, tolerant, democratic India has started to show cracks; BJP, RSS, Modi have been a blessing in disguise for Pakistan.