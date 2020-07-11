What's new

India's authoritarianism and EU waking up

Deutsche welle has mostly been a pro-Indian media broadcaster like any other European media until recently I see a shift in policy. Whatever one might say but Prime Minister Imran Khan and his stature in the western world has played a significant role in this. No matter what the reasons are but this whole fallacy of progressive, tolerant, democratic India has started to show cracks; BJP, RSS, Modi have been a blessing in disguise for Pakistan.

 
I wonder what India did to make Germany angry? Something must've happened. State sponsored TV doesn't just randomly insult other countries for no reason.
 
I wonder what India did to make Germany angry? Something must've happened. State sponsored TV doesn't just randomly insult other countries for no reason.
What India did to make Germany angry? I'm afraid you're looking at matters in a convoluted manner. The reality is that finally they have woken up, no longer will the fascist, Nazi Germany-inspired Indian Govt be allowed to act without ramifications. The tide is beginning to turn.
 
I wonder what India did to make Germany angry? Something must've happened. State sponsored TV doesn't just randomly insult other countries for no reason.
In my personal opinion EU (except France) takes Human rights violations seriously and can put trade or other strategic objectives behind and cannot put a blind eye towards certain things, no matter how much US wants it to. For some reason, I see it as a messaging towards China as well.

Btw just one fun fact: In Germany, we all have to make mandatory media contribution every month based on the size of the household, which ensure that media can remain free of any state/political influence but when it comes to National interest they are very much on-board.
 
lmao, look at the amount of dislikes for the video, hindutvas are becoming like hitler's programmed deciples and spreading their hate even in social media for exposing their fascist state.

regards
 
lmao, look at the amount of dislikes for the video, hindutvas are becoming like hitler's programmed deciples and spreading their hate even in social media for exposing their fascist state.

regards
Yup the more dislikes they will do the more they will expose their fascist mindsets. They dont even know the full report was run on the original German version broadcast and millions watched it :D
 
I like the report. It is nice that the Western bloc is realizing the changed, wrong situation in India.
 
Deutsche welle has mostly been a pro-Indian media broadcaster like any other European media until recently I see a shift in policy. Whatever one might say but Prime Minister Imran Khan and his stature in the western world has played a significant role in this. No matter what the reasons are but this whole fallacy of progressive, tolerant, democratic India has started to show cracks; BJP, RSS, Modi have been a blessing in disguise for Pakistan.

The elders of RSS were friends of Nazis. The more this virus takes roots, the more is the chance that Nazism and hence big wars start in Europe, again.
 
What India did to make Germany angry? I'm afraid you're looking at matters in a convoluted manner. The reality is that finally they have woken up, no longer will the fascist, Nazi Germany-inspired Indian Govt be allowed to act without ramifications. The tide is beginning to turn.
DW is a US state propaganda mouthpiece and relic of the cold war era and U.S. occupation of Germany originally aimed to spread lies and propaganda about the Soviet block while hiding behind a German name. Even though its still funded by German taxpayers barely any Germans or even Europeans work for it, its audience isn't German or European but mainly American and barely any reports represent German perspectives.
 
It's why Imran khan us so important


Unlike those useless lumps of shit Nawaz and Bhutto's, IK has gone on the offensive

It's upto PAKISTAN to unveil the face of hindutva Extremist communal India on every platform to the world

Especially to muslim state s and people's


This must be done methodically, constantly


PAKISTAN social media users are central to this effort


My personal trick is to goad hindutva into arguments amongst other Muslims from various countries and let them show their hindutva face and extremism
 
