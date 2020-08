India’s Article 370 abrogation “illegal and invalid”, says China

The statement from China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday came in response to a question on the anniversary of the abrogation



CHENNAI:, AUGUST 05, 2020 15:47 ISTOn the one-year anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 China has repeated its opposition to the move, saying “any unilateral change to the status quo” in Jammu and Kashmir is “illegal and invalid”.The statement from China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, in response to a question on the anniversary, reiterated Beijing’s opposition to the move, which it had similarly expressed in several statements last year.“China follows closely the situation in the Kashmir region,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. “Our position is consistent and clear. This issue is a dispute left over from history between Pakistan and India. That is an objective fact established by the U.N. Charter, U.N. Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India. Any unilateral change to the status quo is illegal and invalid.”Last year, Beijing had particularly voiced its opposition to the creation of a union territory in Ladakh, which included within its boundaries the Aksai Chin region, now occupied by China, although India had pointed out to China that the change had not altered India’s external boundaries or its territorial claims in any way.Wednesday’s statement did not mention Ladakh.Mr. Wang said the Kashmir issue “should be properly resolved peacefully through dialogue and consultation between the parties concerned.”