better, scientific,industrial techniques...since the beating of Boxer Rebellion, China has decided to throw off every vestige of Sintic Civilization and has adopted the mindset of the Scientific Western Civilization and on top of that China right now believes only in the Scientific Method and not in any religion....The last vestiges of Pre-modern China exist only in its Martial Arts and the supposed supernatural abilities of "chi"...but even that is dying after a modern Chinese MMA fighter destroyed a traditional martial artist in 5 seconds





Compared to that India is rooted in superstition, religious beliefs and pre-scientific mindset...the country has neither any sense of historical chronology nor any estimation of the limits of physics and Laws of science..........



Adding to this is a booming population...It's a perfect fuckfest







All of these are why China is markedly better than India in any human endeavour and in any field of human excellence

