India's ancient roots uncovered in Egypt with discovery of 2nd-century Buddha statue

Ancient Egyptian civilization is basically ANCIENT INDIAN CIVILIZATION now happy
we are giving them the UFO pyramids technology in the 1000s years before !!Ancient Egyptian civilization is basically ANCIENT INDIAN CIVILIZATION now happy
aby LAND jab buddha paida nhi hoa tha paramends us se 2000 saal pehly ban chuky thy .we are giving them the UFO pyramids technology in the 1000s years before !!
Yeah yeah whatever you fit your baboons 😄we are giving them the UFO pyramids technology in the 1000s years before !!
buddha ke guzerny ke 200 saal bad eexender the great aya to dekha ye log darkht per gher bana ker jungloon main rehty darkhtoon per khaty peety or hagty thyYeah yeah whatever you fit your baboons 😄
buddha is coming to earth again and again, siraby LAND jab buddha paida nhi hoa tha paramends us se 2000 saal pehly ban chuky thy .
no noYeah yeah whatever you fit your baboons 😄
ajkal ka buddha kon hai phir ?buddha is coming to earth again and again, sir
before also he is coming under different rlegeion, name, race and place
only he is not coming as African till now
no no
Not sure if you've read Baburnama, but things hadn't changed much 1700 years after Sikander came to these parts.buddha ke guzerny ke 200 saal bad eexender the great aya to dekha ye log darkht per gher bana ker jungloon main rehty darkhtoon per khaty peety or hagty thy
wo indus river se hi inko jungli bol ker chala gya wapas . bola agy jungle or dunya yeheen khatam ho jati hai .
Made in China and bought from AliExpress in bulk, clothes hooks in the upper left look right in place...
last of cavemen are still in indiaNot sure if you've read Baburnama, but things hadn't changed much 1700 years after Sikander came to these parts.