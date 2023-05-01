What's new

India's ancient roots uncovered in Egypt with discovery of 2nd-century Buddha statue

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

two-foot-tall Buddha statue some marchant purchased from india back then may be best answer .


Buddha lived from about 563 to about 483 bce
at that time Egypt was under Tefnakht II and nekauba pharaohas .
 
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

Imran Khan said:
ajkal ka buddha kon hai phir ?
Modi-and-Cave
 
SaadH

Imran Khan said:
buddha ke guzerny ke 200 saal bad eexender the great aya to dekha ye log darkht per gher bana ker jungloon main rehty darkhtoon per khaty peety or hagty thy

wo indus river se hi inko jungli bol ker chala gya wapas . bola agy jungle or dunya yeheen khatam ho jati hai . :D
Not sure if you've read Baburnama, but things hadn't changed much 1700 years after Sikander came to these parts.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

SaadH said:
Not sure if you've read Baburnama, but things hadn't changed much 1700 years after Sikander came to these parts.
last of cavemen are still in india

cavemen-of-kerala-1_091914035757.jpg

cavemen-of-kerala-4_091914035757.jpg


www.indiatoday.in

Cholanaickans, one of the most primitive tribesmen of India, face exploitation threat

The Cholanaickans wore virtually no clothes, and lived entirely off indigenous forest produce. Content in their primeval dwellings, the Cholanaickan caves known as Kallu Arais (or rock caves), were so isolated that during the monsoon, with the river in spate, they became wholly inaccessible.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 

