India's ancient caste system is ruining lives in the Sillicon Valley, US

Over 90% of Indian techies in the US are upper-caste Indians and many of them are allegedly making life a living hell for Dalits, those who are classified as the lowest of the low in India, whose horrifying historical persecution has continued in the cradle of tech.

September 22, 2020

