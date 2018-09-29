What's new

India's alternative came from Myanmar-Pakistan with 164 tons of onions

I

idune

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,406
-40
11,774
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
India's alternative came from Myanmar-Pakistan with 164 tons of onions


29 Sep, 2020



Two containers of onions imported from Myanmar, India's alternative market, have reached Chittagong port. This is the first consignment of onion to become LC in the country through Chittagong seaport.
This was followed by another 118 tonnes of onions from Pakistan. There are also onion import pipelines from Turkey, the Netherlands and Egypt.
On Tuesday (September 29), 57 metric tons of onions were unloaded from Chittagong port. Kyle Store in Chittagong imports this onion.
Chittagong Plant Quarantine Center Deputy Director. Mohammad Asaduzzaman Bulbul said the first consignment of onions had reached Chittagong port. These onions came from Myanmar.
It is learned that traders have taken 322 permits (IPs) for importing one lakh 46 thousand 554 tons of onions from the plant quarantine center at Chittagong seaport.
Meanwhile, the wholesale market in Khatunganj is relieved by the news of onion import at the port. Onion traders say that there will be no onion crisis in the country.
India stopped exporting onions to Bangladesh on September 14 without any announcement. After that the price of this daily commodity started increasing in the country's market. At that time, to control the price of onion, the concerned people suggested to import onion from the alternative market of India. However, Dhaka also contacted New Delhi at the diplomatic level to continue onion exports to Bangladesh.

www.newsbybd.net

বিডিটুডে.নেট:ভারতের বিকল্প মিয়ানমার-পাকিস্তান থেকে এলো ১৭৪ টন পেঁয়াজ

ভারতের বিকল্প বাজার মিয়ানমার থেকে আমদানি করা দুই কনটেইনার পেঁয়াজ চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে এসে পৌঁছেছে। চট্টগ্রাম সমুদ্রবন্দর দিয়ে দেশে এলসি হওয়া পেঁয়াজের প্রথম চালান এটি। এর পরপরই পাকিস্তান থে
www.newsbybd.net www.newsbybd.net
 
G

gulli

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2017
348
-1
225
Country
India
Location
India
DOn't know the exact reason, but onion price shoots life a supersonic missile in current season in India. It might be one of the reasons.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zapper Russia Reiterates Offer Of Joint FGFA As An Alternative To ‘off The Shelf’ Su-57 Purchases for India Indian Defence Forum 0
Zapper US Pitches American Weapons System to India as Alternate to Russia's S-400 Missile Defence Indian Defence Forum 0
Skull and Bones Taiwanese businesses look to India as alternative to China Central & South Asia 1
undercover JIX Urban Dictionary Defines 'Rapistan' as an Alternate Name for India and We're in Shock World Affairs 8
D US offers to sell THAAD defence system to India as alternative to Russian S-400s Indian Defence Forum 17
The SC US To Offer India Alternative To S-400s, Will Not Punish India If It Chooses Russian Systems Military Forum 27
Jyotish 'U.S. working with India to provide alternative to Russian S-400': Pentagon Indian Defence Forum 28
SubWater India, Iran, Russia push alternative to Suez Canal Iranian Defence Forum 70
Hindustani78 Republic of India - Compressed Bio-Gas as an alternative, green transport fuel Indian Defence Forum 0
I US mulls alternative oil supplies to ensure 'friend' India doesn't suffer Central & South Asia 11

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top