India's alternative came from Myanmar-Pakistan with 164 tons of onions

29 Sep, 2020Two containers of onions imported from Myanmar, India's alternative market, have reached Chittagong port. This is the first consignment of onion to become LC in the country through Chittagong seaport.This was followed by another 118 tonnes of onions from Pakistan. There are also onion import pipelines from Turkey, the Netherlands and Egypt.On Tuesday (September 29), 57 metric tons of onions were unloaded from Chittagong port. Kyle Store in Chittagong imports this onion.Chittagong Plant Quarantine Center Deputy Director. Mohammad Asaduzzaman Bulbul said the first consignment of onions had reached Chittagong port. These onions came from Myanmar.It is learned that traders have taken 322 permits (IPs) for importing one lakh 46 thousand 554 tons of onions from the plant quarantine center at Chittagong seaport.Meanwhile, the wholesale market in Khatunganj is relieved by the news of onion import at the port. Onion traders say that there will be no onion crisis in the country.India stopped exporting onions to Bangladesh on September 14 without any announcement. After that the price of this daily commodity started increasing in the country's market. At that time, to control the price of onion, the concerned people suggested to import onion from the alternative market of India. However, Dhaka also contacted New Delhi at the diplomatic level to continue onion exports to Bangladesh.