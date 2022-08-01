What's new

India's Airtel, Jio select 5G gear partners, doors shut on Chinese vendors

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm are believed to have finalised their 5G equipment partners, awarding contracts to Finland's Nokia, Sweden's Ericsson and Korea's Samsung, officially shutting out Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE from the rollouts of the next-gen technology. As the 5G auctions head to a conclusion, telcos are lining up vendors to make sure they're able to get their high-speed networks up and running.

Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
 

