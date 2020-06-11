India's aircraft carrier design may have major defects.

Look at the picture.
The sea condition is good and should be level 2. But the ups and downs of the aircraft carrier are very large, and the shock waves are also very chaotic. This is an aircraft carrier, not a motorboat.
Look at the waterline, the front end of the aircraft carrier is obviously cocked up.
I guess India's aircraft carrier should have design problems.
The sea condition is good and should be level 2. But the ups and downs of the aircraft carrier are very large, and the shock waves are also very chaotic. This is an aircraft carrier, not a motorboat.
Look at the waterline, the front end of the aircraft carrier is obviously cocked up.
I guess India's aircraft carrier should have design problems.