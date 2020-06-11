What's new

India's aircraft carrier design may have major defects.

Look at the picture.
511A4BABDA94220CC46643338D8BE6E0.gif

The sea condition is good and should be level 2. But the ups and downs of the aircraft carrier are very large, and the shock waves are also very chaotic. This is an aircraft carrier, not a motorboat.


A20744EE1DA74D2A44DE92BB8147199D.jpg

IMG_20211028_223917.jpg

889A639236274A2DB1227501D161FE7A.jpg

Look at the waterline, the front end of the aircraft carrier is obviously cocked up.

I guess India's aircraft carrier should have design problems.
 
Maybe India invented new aircraft carrier technology. Other countries use ejection takeoff and jump takeoff. Only India uses jitter to take off?
You are eyeballing the sea condition and the weight of the vessel.
 
