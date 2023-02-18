What's new

India’s Adani’s losses swell above $100bn

India’s Adani’s losses swell above $100bn
www.aljazeera.com

India’s Adani’s losses swell above $100bn

India’s central bank is examining the exposure of banks to the group as its various firms continued to tank.
www.aljazeera.com

How Adani crisis can hit India's growth story, Modi's image
m.timesofindia.com

How Adani crisis can hit India's growth story, Modi's image - Times of India

India Business News: Given that Gautam Adani has aligned his business interests with the government’s development goals, if the slide in asset prices continues and further
m.timesofindia.com

How Gautam Adani’s crisis points to the big risk in India’s net zero plan?
www.livemint.com

How Gautam Adani’s crisis points to the big risk in India’s net zero plan?

Hindenburg Research’s allegations against Adani group companies have raised doubt on the firm’s future, including its massive green energy investment
www.livemint.com
 
Such people are the thieves who steal the wealth of the country. Politicians and businessmen conspire to steal the wealth of the country.

In China, Modi would be arrested and prosecuted for serious crimes of corruption and theft of state property
　
 

